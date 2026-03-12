Fowl Play at the Casino in Chicken Run Slot

Overview of the Game

Chicken Run is a 5-reel video slot game developed by Microgaming, one of the largest online casino software providers. Released in 2014, this farm-themed slot has gained popularity among players worldwide for its entertaining storyline and rewarding gameplay features.

Theme and Design

The Chicken Run slot takes Chicken Run inspiration from the 2000 stop-motion animated comedy film of the same name, directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park. The game’s setting is a rural English farm where a group of chickens plan to escape their farmer owner, Mr. Tweedy, in search of a better life.

Upon launching the game, players are greeted with vibrant graphics and colorful animations that perfectly capture the tone and humor of the original film. The slot features 25 paylines, which can be adjusted using the "Lines" option in the settings panel. The game’s symbols include various farm animals such as chickens, turkeys, cows, pigs, sheep, horses, and even a fox. These symbols are animated in different states to add an extra layer of interactivity.

Symbols and Payouts

The Chicken Run slot offers several symbol types with varying payout potential:

Low-paying symbols : 9-A (10-20 coins), Cow (40 coins), Sheep (50 coins)

: 9-A (10-20 coins), Cow (40 coins), Sheep (50 coins) Medium-paying symbols : Pig (100 coins), Horse (120 coins), Turkey (150 coins)

: Pig (100 coins), Horse (120 coins), Turkey (150 coins) High-paying symbols : Mr. Tweedy (200 coins), Mrs. Tweedy (300 coins), Ginger the Hen (500 coins)

The game’s Wild symbol is represented by a stylized "Wild" logo, which can substitute for any standard symbol to help form winning combinations.

Special Symbols and Features

The Chicken Run slot features several special symbols that trigger various bonus features:

Scatter : A Scatter symbol featuring Ginger the Hen; triggers the Free Spins feature when three or more are landed on adjacent reels.

: A Scatter symbol featuring Ginger the Hen; triggers the Free Spins feature when three or more are landed on adjacent reels. Wild Bonus : When two Wild symbols appear together, a random chicken is selected to turn wild for a set number of spins.

Free Spins Feature

The Free Spins feature is triggered when three or more Scatter symbols (Ginger the Hen) land on adjacent reels. Players can earn up to 25 free spins with a multiplier of up to x5 times their stake. During this feature, any wins are awarded with an additional multiplier applied.

Bonus Games and Features

The Chicken Run slot offers two main bonus features:

Flying Free Spins : When three Scatter symbols land on reels 2-4, players earn five free spins during which all chicken symbols are turned wild.

: When three Scatter symbols land on reels 2-4, players earn five free spins during which all chicken symbols are turned wild. Tweedy’s Hen House Bonus : This feature is triggered by landing two Wild symbols on reels 1 and 5. Players are awarded a set of bonus picks, each displaying a prize value between x10 and x100 times their stake.

Volatility and RTP

The Chicken Run slot has been certified as a Medium-to-High Volatility game by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). The official Return to Player (RTP) rate is 96.40%, which reflects the medium-to-high payout potential of this game.