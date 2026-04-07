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Icon pandas have twenty eight vertebrae on the cervical area adapted to have freedom Large pandas‘ olfactory bulb is 5 times big relative to mind proportions compared to the almost every other bears Giant pandas features 42 pearly whites, and higher molars modified to have milling bamboo

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