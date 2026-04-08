Survivor business Wikipedia

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However, Drake repaired the secret just before Morgan you are going to, giving Drake another winnings, as well as the latest portion on their cost chart. Although not Drake affiliate Trish had issues digging away certainly Drake’s bits, allowing Morgan and make a reappearance. In the award challenge, Morgan fell trailing since the Osten got issues diving, giving Drake a lead. At the same time, that have never ever chosen somebody of, there is certainly particular tension during the Drake due to clashing characters. The brand new Morgan tribe is at danger of shedding its defense owed to the ascending tide, and you may dependent an excellent breaker wall surface out of mud to attempt to manage they.

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During the award problem, it actually was an incredibly romantic battle. Immediately after Rupert ideal which they raise the floors of the Drake protection, the fresh Drake tribe have got to functions. A neighborhood pelican nicknamed „Pelican Pete“ concerned the brand new Morgan camp; Osten dreaded the newest pelican and threatened they with a good machete, witty their tribemates. Yet not, if it is actually time for Morgan to choose an excellent Drake associate, they chosen Sandra and not Michelle. Effective the problem, Morgan needed to send one to associate on the Drake camp to bring one to goods. During the prize challenge, Drake fell at the rear of while they missing control of its boat owed to help you Jon’s incorrect navigating.

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